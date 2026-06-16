Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock Price Down 4.2% - What's Next?

Shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $103.07 and last traded at $104.63. Approximately 27,697,980 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 24,324,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.25.

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Key Stories Impacting Rocket Lab

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyBanc upgraded Rocket Lab to Overweight and set a $135 price target , saying the recent space-sector selloff tied to the SpaceX IPO looks overdone and that RKLB is a top beneficiary of stronger launch demand and sector growth. Rocket Lab and Firefly Get Upgrades. Why the Space Selloff Was ‘Unwarranted.’

KeyBanc upgraded Rocket Lab to and set a , saying the recent space-sector selloff tied to the SpaceX IPO looks overdone and that RKLB is a top beneficiary of stronger launch demand and sector growth. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and bullish commentary continue to frame Rocket Lab as a strong “clear #2” space launch player, supported by growth in its launch cadence, government contracts, backlog, and acquisitions that expand its robotics and spacecraft capabilities. How Is Rocket Lab Strengthening Growth Through Strategic Acquisitions?

Analysts and bullish commentary continue to frame Rocket Lab as a strong “clear #2” space launch player, supported by growth in its launch cadence, government contracts, backlog, and acquisitions that expand its robotics and spacecraft capabilities. Neutral Sentiment: Rocket Lab is benefiting from elevated investor interest in the broader space sector, but that attention is being concentrated in SpaceX, which is pulling trading activity and short-term speculative money away from RKLB. Gravity Check: Houston, SpaceX Has a Valuation Problem

Rocket Lab is benefiting from elevated investor interest in the broader space sector, but that attention is being concentrated in SpaceX, which is pulling trading activity and short-term speculative money away from RKLB. Negative Sentiment: Recent articles point to a short-term valuation concern for RKLB after a strong run, with some commentators saying the stock may be overextended even though long-term fundamentals remain intact. Rocket Lab (RKLB) Stock Could Be 28.5% Overvalued on Its Defense Growth Narrative

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RKLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $73.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum raised shares of Rocket Lab from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $102.76.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RKLB

Rocket Lab Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business's 50 day moving average is $102.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.77. The company has a market cap of $60.53 billion, a PE ratio of -326.84 and a beta of 2.48.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07). Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $200.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $189.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Rocket Lab's revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rocket Lab

In other Rocket Lab news, insider Marvin Bradford Clevenger sold 15,549 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.57, for a total value of $2,216,820.93. Following the sale, the insider owned 477,475 shares in the company, valued at $68,073,610.75. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 70,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $10,159,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 376,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,642,751.17. The trade was a 15.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 485,515 shares of company stock worth $66,909,882 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Lab by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,308 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 92,849 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Lab by 1,812.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,807 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 34,882 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Rocket Lab by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,745 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Lab by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 773,548 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 90,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Rocket Lab by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 67,584 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company's stock.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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