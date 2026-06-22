Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock Price Down 6.5% - Here's What Happened

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $96.50 and last traded at $100.29. Approximately 27,491,135 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 24,829,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.24.

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Rocket Lab News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on RKLB. New Street Research initiated coverage on Rocket Lab in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $132.00 target price on Rocket Lab in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BTIG Research reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Clear Str upgraded shares of Rocket Lab to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Rocket Lab from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $102.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $58.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.41 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock's fifty day moving average is $105.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.61.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $200.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.65 million. Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 26.87%.During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab

In other news, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 88,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.98, for a total value of $9,502,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 264,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,582,845.90. The trade was a 24.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $4,944,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 334,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,365,830. This represents a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 573,515 shares of company stock valued at $76,412,122. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Lab

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKLB. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 109.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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