Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock Price Up 6.7% - Should You Buy?

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) rose 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $110.78 and last traded at $109.25. Approximately 28,690,598 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 24,339,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.39.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RKLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Rocket Lab from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Rocket Lab from $73.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $132.00 price objective on Rocket Lab in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on Rocket Lab in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $102.76.

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Rocket Lab Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -341.41 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.62 and a 200-day moving average of $81.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 26.87%.The company had revenue of $200.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $189.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Rocket Lab's revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rocket Lab news, insider Frank Klein sold 44,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.57, for a total transaction of $6,328,682.30. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,043,847 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $148,821,266.79. This trade represents a 4.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $11,808,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 434,675 shares in the company, valued at $51,326,424. This trade represents a 18.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 485,515 shares of company stock valued at $66,909,882 over the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Lab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Lab during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Rocket Lab during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rocket Lab by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Rocket Lab during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company's stock.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

Further Reading

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