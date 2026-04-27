Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Trading 3.3% Higher - Here's Why

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $82.48 and last traded at $82.29. 19,251,261 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 22,832,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.68.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Rocket Lab in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded Rocket Lab from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Rocket Lab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $83.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab Stock Up 3.3%

The company has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a PE ratio of -222.40 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.82.

Insider Activity at Rocket Lab

In related news, insider Frank Klein sold 44,482 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $3,095,502.38. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,125,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,289,097.95. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Merline Saintil sold 18,126 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,360,175.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 261,903 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,201.12. This trade represents a 6.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 233,449 shares of company stock valued at $16,487,233 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Lab

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sara Bay Financial increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 15,905 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,191 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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