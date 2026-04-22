Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Trading 3.9% Higher - Time to Buy?

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $93.10 and last traded at $90.04. 21,350,764 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 22,870,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.64.

Get Rocket Lab alerts: Sign Up

Key Rocket Lab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on RKLB. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a "buy" rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Monday. Citizens Jmp upgraded Rocket Lab from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Clear Str upgraded Rocket Lab to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Rocket Lab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $83.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RKLB

Rocket Lab Stock Up 3.9%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of -243.34 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Peter Beck sold 18,857 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,312,258.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 884,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,523,475.15. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 23,711 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $1,706,006.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 397,988 shares in the company, valued at $28,635,236.60. This represents a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 233,449 shares of company stock valued at $16,487,233 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Lab

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sara Bay Financial lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 15,905 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Lab by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,191 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Rocket Lab by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rocket Lab, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rocket Lab wasn't on the list.

While Rocket Lab currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here