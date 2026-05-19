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Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Trading Down 2.9% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
May 19, 2026
Rocket Lab logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Rocket Lab shares fell 2.9% on Tuesday, even as trading volume jumped above average, indicating heightened investor activity and volatility.
  • Recent earnings were solid: the company matched EPS expectations and beat revenue estimates with 63.4% year-over-year revenue growth, while analysts remain broadly constructive with a Moderate Buy consensus.
  • Despite bullish fundamentals, the stock is facing pressure from sector-wide concerns including rising Treasury yields, inflation worries, and valuation concerns that may have pushed the rally ahead of fundamentals.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Rocket Lab.

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $115.23 and last traded at $127.31. Approximately 29,885,774 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 23,678,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.16.

More Rocket Lab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Deutsche Bank raised its price target on Rocket Lab to $120 from $73 and maintained a Buy rating, reinforcing bullish sentiment after the company’s earnings report.
  • Positive Sentiment: Rocket Lab’s latest earnings showed strong revenue growth and improved investor confidence around its Neutron launch timeline and broader business momentum.
  • Neutral Sentiment: Technical trading signals helped fuel a sharp intraday rebound, showing that RKLB remains a highly momentum-driven stock. Rocket Lab Shares Rise Over 10 Percent After Key Trading Signal
  • Neutral Sentiment: SpaceX IPO buzz has been a major catalyst for space stocks, but the same theme has also contributed to choppy trading as investors reassess valuations across the sector. Rocket Lab Shares Jump as SpaceX IPO Buzz Lifts Space Sector
  • Negative Sentiment: Rocket Lab is under pressure as investors rotate out of space and aerospace stocks amid rising Treasury yields and renewed inflation concerns, which tend to hurt high-growth names.
  • Negative Sentiment: Some reports also suggest the stock’s recent rally may have gotten ahead of fundamentals, adding to selling pressure and valuation worries. Why Rocket Lab Stock Dropped Today

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RKLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rocket Lab from $73.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum upgraded Rocket Lab from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Clear Str upgraded Rocket Lab to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Research downgraded Rocket Lab from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "hold" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $97.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RKLB

Rocket Lab Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a market cap of $73.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -397.84 and a beta of 2.30.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07). Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 26.87%.The company had revenue of $200.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Peter Beck sold 18,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,312,258.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 884,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $61,523,475.15. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank Klein sold 36,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $2,645,457.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,088,237 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $78,298,652.15. The trade was a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 333,449 shares of company stock worth $28,295,233. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Lab

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 15,905 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Lab by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rocket Lab by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rocket Lab by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,191 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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