Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at New Street Research

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at New Street Research to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Rocket Lab from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $60.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Rocket Lab from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $97.19.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RKLB

Rocket Lab Stock Performance

Shares of Rocket Lab stock opened at $132.55 on Wednesday. Rocket Lab has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $133.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -414.22 and a beta of 2.30. The company's 50 day moving average price is $77.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.44.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07). Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $200.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rocket Lab will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rocket Lab

In related news, insider Frank Klein sold 44,482 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $3,095,502.38. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,125,005 shares in the company, valued at $78,289,097.95. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Beck sold 18,857 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,312,258.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 884,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,523,475.15. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 333,449 shares of company stock valued at $28,295,233 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Lab

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab by 176.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,125,910 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $580,952,000 after buying an additional 7,734,788 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,420,192 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $3,308,033,000 after buying an additional 5,610,469 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rocket Lab in the fourth quarter valued at $341,036,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab by 818.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,190,132 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $104,929,000 after buying an additional 1,951,755 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,200,726 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $1,130,172,000 after buying an additional 1,738,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Rocket Lab

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Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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