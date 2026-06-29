Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $457.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. DA Davidson began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $365.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $448.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $440.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $495.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Report on Rockwell Automation

Key Stories Impacting Rockwell Automation

Here are the key news stories impacting Rockwell Automation this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,538 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.43, for a total value of $1,133,039.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,353,591.76. The trade was a 15.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 377 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.51, for a total value of $173,612.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,437 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,282.87. This represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,308 shares of company stock worth $5,339,812. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $476.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $445.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.19. The stock has a market cap of $52.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.57. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $305.44 and a 52 week high of $486.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.16 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 12.36%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-13.100 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Rockwell Automation's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.38%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rockwell Automation, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rockwell Automation wasn't on the list.

While Rockwell Automation currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here