Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.5909.

ROIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Roivant Sciences from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

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Roivant Sciences Stock Up 1.6%

ROIV stock opened at $28.70 on Thursday. Roivant Sciences has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $32.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.59. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.57. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 20.54% and a negative net margin of 3,629.19%.The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 289,774 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $8,449,809.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 16,736,116 shares in the company, valued at $488,025,142.56. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric Venker sold 200,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $6,054,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,613,063 shares in the company, valued at $48,827,417.01. This trade represents a 11.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 945,173 shares of company stock worth $27,654,456. Insiders own 10.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Roivant Sciences by 15.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,433,386 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,553,000 after acquiring an additional 324,764 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Roivant Sciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,445,807 shares of the company's stock worth $24,678,000 after buying an additional 34,341 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Roivant Sciences by 1.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,625 shares of the company's stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Roivant Sciences by 149.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,467 shares of the company's stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Roivant Sciences by 10.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,802 shares of the company's stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company's stock.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.

The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women's health.

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