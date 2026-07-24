Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.5909.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROIV shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on Roivant Sciences from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Roivant Sciences from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Roivant Sciences from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $42.00 price objective on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Melissa B. Epperly sold 17,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $610,245.00. Following the sale, the director owned 16,474 shares of the company's stock, valued at $566,376.12. The trade was a 51.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 12,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $436,766.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,689,166 shares of the company's stock, valued at $482,953,776.48. The trade was a 0.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,855,913 shares of company stock valued at $62,649,633 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROIV. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,359,553 shares of the company's stock worth $1,266,402,000 after acquiring an additional 14,036,696 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,059,041 shares of the company's stock valued at $912,681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254,113 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 20,370,336 shares of the company's stock valued at $229,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,773,480 shares of the company's stock worth $222,847,000 after purchasing an additional 911,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 570.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,390,792 shares of the company's stock worth $399,080,000 after purchasing an additional 15,645,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company's stock.

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $35.10 on Friday. Roivant Sciences has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.58.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.

The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women's health.

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