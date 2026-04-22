Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) CEO Eric Venker Sells 200,000 Shares

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV - Get Free Report) CEO Eric Venker sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $5,918,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,647,546 shares in the company, valued at $48,750,886.14. This represents a 10.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Eric Venker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 17th, Eric Venker sold 200,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $5,648,000.00.

On Friday, February 13th, Eric Venker sold 200,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $5,298,000.00.

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Roivant Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROIV traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $29.15. The company's stock had a trading volume of 8,451,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,063,708. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day moving average of $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.91 and a beta of 1.20. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $30.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROIV

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,673,233 shares of the company's stock worth $74,049,000 after buying an additional 360,797 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $3,620,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roivant Sciences by 4.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the company's stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,076,488 shares of the company's stock worth $196,019,000 after purchasing an additional 139,376 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 2,651.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 640,923 shares of the company's stock worth $17,754,000 after purchasing an additional 617,629 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.

The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women's health.

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