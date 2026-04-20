Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) CEO Matthew Gline Sells 289,774 Shares

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV - Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Gline sold 289,774 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $8,449,809.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 16,736,116 shares in the company, valued at $488,025,142.56. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

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Roivant Sciences Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of ROIV stock traded down $0.75 on Monday, reaching $29.08. 4,732,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,073,326. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $30.33. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.85 and a beta of 1.20. The business's 50 day moving average price is $28.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROIV has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Roivant Sciences from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Roivant Sciences

Institutional Trading of Roivant Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,433,386 shares of the company's stock worth $24,553,000 after purchasing an additional 324,764 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,445,807 shares of the company's stock worth $24,678,000 after buying an additional 34,341 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 1.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,625 shares of the company's stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 149.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,467 shares of the company's stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 10.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,802 shares of the company's stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.

The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women's health.

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