Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 5,959,833 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the June 15th total of 10,788,467 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,651,229 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company's shares are sold short.

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Key Roku News

Here are the key news stories impacting Roku this week:

Positive Sentiment: Roku announced a partnership with Smartly to add social-network-style precision targeting to connected TV ads, which could improve Roku’s ad-tech appeal and help attract more marketers to the platform.

Roku announced a partnership with Smartly to add social-network-style precision targeting to connected TV ads, which could improve Roku’s ad-tech appeal and help attract more marketers to the platform. Positive Sentiment: Recent market commentary described Roku as a strong growth stock, reinforcing the view that investors still see upside in its streaming platform and advertising business.

Recent market commentary described Roku as a strong growth stock, reinforcing the view that investors still see upside in its streaming platform and advertising business. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles focused on consumer use cases and general commentary, including whether Roku devices are still worth buying in 2026 and what they can do without internet access; these pieces are more informational than market-moving.

Several articles focused on consumer use cases and general commentary, including whether Roku devices are still worth buying in 2026 and what they can do without internet access; these pieces are more informational than market-moving. Neutral Sentiment: A broader market recap noted Roku outperformed on a day when the market fell, but it did not point to a specific catalyst beyond ongoing investor interest.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 20,538 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total value of $2,926,870.38. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,152. The trade was a 57.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Neil D. Hunt sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total value of $281,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,318.85. This represents a 17.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 470,737 shares of company stock valued at $57,383,511 in the last three months. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Ballast Inc. purchased a new position in Roku in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Roku by 12.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 41,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,719,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,184,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the 2nd quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citizens Jmp cut Roku from a "market outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Roku from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Roku from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Roku from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $153.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roku

Roku Price Performance

ROKU stock opened at $141.76 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $131.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.59 and a beta of 2.01. Roku has a 1 year low of $78.53 and a 1 year high of $148.88.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. Roku had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 4.06%.The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Roku will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc NASDAQ: ROKU is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company's platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku's product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

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