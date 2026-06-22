Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Down 2.1% - Time to Sell?

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report) dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $135.04 and last traded at $135.20. Approximately 8,313,885 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 3,755,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.07.

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Key Headlines Impacting Roku

Here are the key news stories impacting Roku this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lowered Roku from a "positive" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Seaport Research Partners set a $155.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $153.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on Roku

Roku Trading Down 2.1%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.65 and a beta of 2.06.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. Roku had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 4.06%.The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In other news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 10,194 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $1,467,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,185 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,762,640. The trade was a 34.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 205,821 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $21,611,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,131 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,168,755. This represents a 94.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 713,194 shares of company stock valued at $81,763,589. 13.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Roku by 352.3% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,650,448 shares of the company's stock worth $165,259,000 after buying an additional 1,285,585 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,997,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $2,398,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company's stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc NASDAQ: ROKU is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company's platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku's product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

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