Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Up 20.1% - Here's Why

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 20.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $148.88 and last traded at $143.66. 14,896,569 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 374% from the average session volume of 3,144,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.64.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Roku this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $160.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Roku from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 13th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $146.96.

View Our Latest Analysis on Roku

Roku Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.02 and a beta of 2.06. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $117.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.97.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Roku had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Roku

In other news, SVP Christopher T. Handman sold 2,999 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total transaction of $381,652.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 5,998 shares of the company's stock, valued at $763,305.48. The trade was a 33.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 20,537 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,565,892.78. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,899,088. The trade was a 57.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 685,168 shares of company stock valued at $77,352,473 over the last quarter. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 680.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bayban boosted its holdings in Roku by 1,300.0% during the first quarter. Bayban now owns 280 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc NASDAQ: ROKU is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company's platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku's product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

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