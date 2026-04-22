Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Rollins (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Rollins had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 14.00%.The business had revenue of $906.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.17 million.

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Rollins Stock Performance

ROL traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $55.38. 3,664,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,002,116. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.41 and a 200-day moving average of $58.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.84. Rollins has a 12-month low of $51.77 and a 12-month high of $66.14.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Rollins's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROL. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $52.00 price objective on Rollins and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $56.00 price objective on Rollins and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Rollins in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set a "hold" rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $64.86.

Read Our Latest Report on Rollins

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $82,118.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 327,079 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,550,373.57. This represents a 0.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gary W. Rollins sold 10,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $650,604.65. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 5,312,114 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $333,760,122.62. This trade represents a 0.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 67,039 shares of company stock worth $4,177,480 over the last quarter. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rollins

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 500.6% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 967 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,210 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 7,010 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,089,189 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $365,473,000 after buying an additional 461,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 547,762 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,877,000 after buying an additional 55,571 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc NYSE: ROL is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

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