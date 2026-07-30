Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 22.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 227.54%.

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Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Price Performance

Shares of RR traded down GBX 39.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,380. The stock had a trading volume of 14,458,288 shares. The company's fifty day moving average is GBX 1,359.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,280.46. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 196.45 and a 52 week high of GBX 537.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £118.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Helen McCabe sold 1,359 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,303, for a total transaction of £17,707.77. Also, insider Tufan Erginbilgic sold 3,516 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,303, for a total transaction of £45,813.48. Insiders purchased a total of 2,837 shares of company stock worth $3,598,282 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 1,270 to GBX 1,430 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 1,500 to GBX 1,625 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,530 price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 1,447.20.

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About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services. The Defence segment is involved in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of military aero engines, naval engines, and submarine nuclear power plants, as well as offers aftermarket services.

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