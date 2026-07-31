Rolls-Royce Holdings plc's (RR) "Buy" Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,325 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's target price indicates a potential downside of 9.43% from the company's previous close.

RR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,870 price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 1,500 to GBX 1,625 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 1,270 to GBX 1,430 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 1,470.20.

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Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Price Performance

Shares of RR stock opened at GBX 1,463 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £125.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.33, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.20. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 196.45 and a 1-year high of GBX 537.20. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,362.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,281.22.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 22.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 227.54%. Analysts expect that Rolls-Royce Holdings plc will post 8.5952 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Tufan Erginbilgic sold 3,516 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,303, for a total transaction of £45,813.48. Also, insider Angela Strank acquired 2,373 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,255 per share, with a total value of £29,781.15. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,837 shares of company stock worth $3,598,282. Insiders own 0.04% of the company's stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services. The Defence segment is involved in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of military aero engines, naval engines, and submarine nuclear power plants, as well as offers aftermarket services.

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