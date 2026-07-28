Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP) Director Sells $2,322,674.00 in Stock

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) Director Richard Wallman sold 6,434 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.00, for a total value of $2,322,674.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,703. This trade represents a 46.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

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Roper Technologies Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of NASDAQ ROP traded up $22.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $397.13. 457,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company's 50 day moving average price is $341.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.47. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.96 and a 12 month high of $564.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.87 EPS. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 22.150-22.300 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 22.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies's payout ratio is 15.08%.

Institutional Trading of Roper Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 195.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial downgraded Roper Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho set a $355.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $526.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $393.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Roper Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $466.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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