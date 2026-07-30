Rosenblatt Securities Increases Quad Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Price Target to $13.00

Quad Graphics (NYSE:QUAD - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $9.80 to $13.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the business services provider's stock. Rosenblatt Securities' target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.51% from the company's previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on QUAD. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Quad Graphics in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Quad Graphics in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quad Graphics currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $11.00.

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Quad Graphics Trading Up 10.8%

Shares of QUAD opened at $9.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Quad Graphics has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.44 million, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Quad Graphics (NYSE:QUAD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Quad Graphics had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 48.65%. The firm had revenue of $577.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $545.15 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quad Graphics will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quad Graphics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quad Graphics by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,297 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 100,197 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Quad Graphics by 50.4% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 267,064 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 89,505 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quad Graphics during the first quarter worth $1,672,000. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Quad Graphics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,737,890 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $17,167,000 after buying an additional 114,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quad Graphics in the first quarter valued at $145,000. 39.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quad Graphics Company Profile

Quad Graphics, Inc NYSE: QUAD is a global provider of print and related marketing services, serving a diverse range of clients in the publishing, retail, e-commerce and consumer packaged goods sectors. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span traditional print production, supply chain management and digital marketing support. Quad Graphics leverages a network of production facilities and distribution centers to deliver high-quality printed materials and integrated marketing programs that help clients reach their target audiences across multiple channels.

The company's core offerings include magazine and catalog printing, direct mail, retail inserts, shopper marketing materials, custom packaging and point-of-sale displays.

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