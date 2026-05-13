Rosenblatt Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Stock Price

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities' price target points to a potential upside of 17.18% from the company's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Arteris from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Arteris in a report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities set a $24.00 target price on Arteris in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Arteris has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.38.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on AIP

Arteris Price Performance

NASDAQ AIP opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.55 and a beta of 1.93. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $20.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.15. Arteris has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $33.46.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.55 million. Research analysts expect that Arteris will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Bayview Legacy, Llc sold 70,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $1,332,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,119,071 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $173,627,111.84. This represents a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO K Charles Janac sold 70,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $1,332,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,119,071 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $173,627,111.84. The trade was a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 866,923 shares of company stock valued at $18,543,293. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arteris

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Arteris by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris in the first quarter valued at $559,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arteris by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,499 shares of the company's stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, VestGen Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Arteris

Here are the key news stories impacting Arteris this week:

Positive Sentiment: Arteris beat Q1 expectations, reporting a loss of $0.03 per share versus the expected $0.08 loss, while revenue of $22.94 million also came in above estimates. Article Title

Arteris beat Q1 expectations, reporting a loss of $0.03 per share versus the expected $0.08 loss, while revenue of $22.94 million also came in above estimates. Positive Sentiment: Management raised revenue guidance for Q2 2026 to $23.0 million-$24.0 million and FY2026 to $91.0 million-$95.0 million, signaling confidence in continued growth. Article Title

Management raised revenue guidance for Q2 2026 to $23.0 million-$24.0 million and FY2026 to $91.0 million-$95.0 million, signaling confidence in continued growth. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings call transcript and related materials may offer more detail on customer wins, margin trends, and the outlook for AI-related semiconductor demand. Article Title

The earnings call transcript and related materials may offer more detail on customer wins, margin trends, and the outlook for AI-related semiconductor demand. Negative Sentiment: Major shareholder Bayview Legacy, LLC sold 70,000 shares at $31.20, and CEO K. Charles Janac also sold 70,000 shares, which can weigh on sentiment even though the sales were relatively small versus their remaining holdings. Article Title

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris, Inc is a fabless semiconductor intellectual property (IP) company specializing in on-chip interconnect solutions and system IP for advanced integrated circuits. The company's core products include its FlexNoC network-on-chip (NoC) fabrics, Ncore cache coherent interconnect IP, and CodaCache memory subsystem IP. These technologies enable semiconductor and systems companies to design scalable, energy-efficient chips for applications ranging from automotive and artificial intelligence (AI) to 5G communications and high-performance computing.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Arteris serves a global customer base across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Further Reading

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