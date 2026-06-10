Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates "Buy" Rating for Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider's stock. Rosenblatt Securities' price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.76% from the company's current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VIAV. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $25.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Viavi Solutions from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $26.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $25.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $42.75.

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Viavi Solutions Price Performance

VIAV stock opened at $46.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm's fifty day moving average is $46.36 and its 200 day moving average is $31.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.45 and a beta of 1.18. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $60.43.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $406.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.80 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 4.03%.The business's revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.310 EPS. Research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Viavi Solutions

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 8,255 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $445,935.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 20,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,368.58. The trade was a 29.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Doug Gilstrap sold 10,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 55,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,067,130. The trade was a 15.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 450,369 shares of company stock valued at $23,789,119 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Viavi Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. WPG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 96.2% during the first quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 775 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company's stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi's product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

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