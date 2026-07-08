Roth Capital Cuts Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target to $70.00

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Roth Capital's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.33% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KRUS. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Freedom Capital upgraded Kura Sushi USA to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Kura Sushi USA from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $70.50.

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Kura Sushi USA Stock Performance

KRUS stock opened at $52.90 on Wednesday. Kura Sushi USA has a one year low of $42.62 and a one year high of $95.98. The firm's fifty day moving average is $52.49 and its 200 day moving average is $60.37. The firm has a market cap of $642.74 million, a PE ratio of -330.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.63%.The business had revenue of $85.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.46 million. Research analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRUS. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 31.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,107,263 shares of the company's stock worth $77,276,000 after purchasing an additional 267,955 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 787,108 shares of the company's stock worth $41,189,000 after purchasing an additional 116,096 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 3rd quarter worth $34,586,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter worth $19,194,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 345,958 shares of the company's stock worth $29,780,000 after acquiring an additional 51,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Kura Sushi USA

Here are the key news stories impacting Kura Sushi USA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Kura Sushi reported Q3 earnings of $0.03 per share, beating analyst estimates of a $0.05 loss, showing better-than-expected profitability for the quarter. Zacks article

Kura Sushi reported Q3 earnings of $0.03 per share, beating analyst estimates of a $0.05 loss, showing better-than-expected profitability for the quarter. Neutral Sentiment: The company raised/updated FY2026 guidance to about $330.5 million-$331.5 million in revenue, but that range is still slightly below consensus expectations, suggesting growth is improving but not enough to fully satisfy investors. GlobeNewswire earnings release

The company raised/updated FY2026 guidance to about $330.5 million-$331.5 million in revenue, but that range is still slightly below consensus expectations, suggesting growth is improving but not enough to fully satisfy investors. Neutral Sentiment: Kura Sushi’s Q3 revenue came in at $85.92 million, just below estimates of $86.46 million, indicating a modest top-line miss despite the earnings beat. MarketBeat transcript

Kura Sushi’s Q3 revenue came in at $85.92 million, just below estimates of $86.46 million, indicating a modest top-line miss despite the earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: TD Cowen lowered its price target on Kura Sushi USA from $58 to $51 and kept a “hold” rating, signaling reduced analyst confidence and implying downside from the recent share price. Benzinga coverage

TD Cowen lowered its price target on Kura Sushi USA from $58 to $51 and kept a “hold” rating, signaling reduced analyst confidence and implying downside from the recent share price. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also weighing management’s FY2026 revenue outlook and margin commentary amid opening delays, which may have added to concerns about near-term growth execution. Seeking Alpha article

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates Japanese‐style revolving sushi restaurants across the United States. The company's concept centers on delivering a modern sushi dining experience by combining fresh ingredients with automated conveyer belt and plate‐return systems. Guests can choose from a broad menu that includes nigiri, sashimi, maki rolls, tempura, udon noodles and chef‐inspired seasonal dishes, all served directly from the conveyor belt or ordered on tabletop touchscreens.

Each restaurant integrates patented technology to ensure food quality and operational efficiency.

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