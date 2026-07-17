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Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Price Target to GBX 535

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
Auto Trader Group logo with Communication Services background
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Key Points

  • Royal Bank of Canada cut its price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 830 to GBX 535, while keeping a “sector perform” rating. That target still implies about 4% upside from the current share price.
  • Several other brokers have also turned more cautious on AUTO, including JPMorgan, Citigroup, Berenberg, and UBS, with the stock now carrying a consensus “Reduce” rating and an average price target of GBX 550.33.
  • Auto Trader shares opened at GBX 514.40, near analyst targets, and the company recently reported strong earnings with GBX 34.17 EPS and a 47.08% net margin. Insider buying was also notable, with executives purchasing shares in late May.
  • Five stocks we like better than Auto Trader Group.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 830 to GBX 535 in a report issued on Friday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a "sector perform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.00% from the stock's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AUTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 515 to GBX 445 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 880 to GBX 526 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 850 to GBX 816 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 580 to GBX 510 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating and issued a GBX 470 price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Auto Trader Group has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of GBX 550.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AUTO

Auto Trader Group Price Performance

AUTO opened at GBX 514.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.60. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of GBX 418.60 and a 52-week high of GBX 844.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 481.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 498.41. The company has a market cap of £4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.69.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 34.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Auto Trader Group had a net margin of 47.08% and a return on equity of 60.53%. The business had revenue of £624.30 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Auto Trader Group will post 32.7973074 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Auto Trader Group

In other Auto Trader Group news, insider Matt Davies bought 5,643 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 443 per share, with a total value of £24,998.49. Also, insider Jasvinder Gakhal bought 5,554 shares of Auto Trader Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 448 per share, with a total value of £24,881.92. Insiders have bought a total of 69,952 shares of company stock valued at $31,918,459 in the last three months. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autotrader Group plc is the UK's largest automotive marketplace and a leading digital platform for the automotive industry. Listed on the London Stock Exchange since March 2015, the company is a member of the FTSE 100 Index. Autotrader's purpose is Driving Change Together. Responsibly. The company uses advanced data science, artificial intelligence and scalable technology to improve how vehicles are bought and sold, while building stronger partnerships with its customers and the wider automotive ecosystem.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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