Go Pro
→ Trump's New Dollar (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $122.00

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
PPG Industries logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Royal Bank of Canada lowered PPG Industries’ price target from $129 to $122 while maintaining a “sector perform” rating, implying 8.85% potential upside from the stock’s $112.08 price.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious: PPG has an average “Hold” rating and a consensus price target of $125.67, with seven Buy ratings and ten Holds.
  • PPG slightly missed quarterly EPS expectations, reporting $2.23 versus the $2.25 consensus, although revenue rose 7.2% year over year to $4.50 billion. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company.
  • Five stocks we like better than PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $129.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "sector perform" rating on the specialty chemicals company's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price suggests a potential upside of 8.85% from the company's current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PPG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $134.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $126.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $125.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PPG

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.2%

PPG traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,298,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,924. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $116.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $93.39 and a 52 week high of $133.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.61.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 9.57%.The company's revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. PPG Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 306.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,098,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $727,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351,103 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,990,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $716,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,118 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,355,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 321.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,287,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $244,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 85.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,507,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $267,991,000 after buying an additional 1,156,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company's stock.

About PPG Industries

(Get Free Report)

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG's product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in PPG Industries Right Now?

Before you consider PPG Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PPG Industries wasn't on the list.

While PPG Industries currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout Cover
The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout

The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Get “backdoor access” BEFORE the next big IPO
Get “backdoor access” BEFORE the next big IPO
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
BNZI Is Building an AI Growth Engine
BNZI Is Building an AI Growth Engine
From Huge Alerts (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026

Recent Videos

If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines