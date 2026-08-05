Royal Bank Of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Stock

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $320.00 to $370.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the medical research company's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price points to a potential upside of 8.39% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $333.33.

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Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Up 2.5%

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock traded up $8.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $341.36. 183,752 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,296. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $301.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.81. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a twelve month low of $236.73 and a twelve month high of $352.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 56.45 and a beta of 1.06.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.87. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 6.52%.The business had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $623.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Rad Laboratories

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company's stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bio-Rad Laboratories this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings exceeded expectations. Bio-Rad reported adjusted earnings of $2.62 per share, well above the $1.75 consensus estimate, while revenue of $651 million also surpassed expectations of approximately $624 million. Earnings were broadly stable year over year despite essentially flat revenue. Bio-Rad Laboratories quarterly earnings results

Bio-Rad reported adjusted earnings of $2.62 per share, well above the $1.75 consensus estimate, while revenue of $651 million also surpassed expectations of approximately $624 million. Earnings were broadly stable year over year despite essentially flat revenue. Positive Sentiment: Higher price target provides some support. Wells Fargo raised its target for BIO from $310 to $330, reflecting improved expectations following the results, although the firm maintained an “equal weight” rating. Wells Fargo raises Bio-Rad price target

Wells Fargo raised its target for BIO from $310 to $330, reflecting improved expectations following the results, although the firm maintained an “equal weight” rating. Neutral Sentiment: Full-year outlook remains mixed. Bio-Rad forecast fiscal 2026 revenue of $2.5 billion to $2.6 billion, roughly in line with the $2.6 billion analyst consensus. The guidance does not indicate significant near-term revenue acceleration. Bio-Rad beats second-quarter earnings estimates

Bio-Rad forecast fiscal 2026 revenue of $2.5 billion to $2.6 billion, roughly in line with the $2.6 billion analyst consensus. The guidance does not indicate significant near-term revenue acceleration. Negative Sentiment: Cost-cutting plans create execution and growth concerns. The company plans to cut jobs and close facilities, signaling efforts to improve efficiency but also highlighting pressure on operations and demand. Bio-Rad Laboratories to cut jobs and close facilities

The company plans to cut jobs and close facilities, signaling efforts to improve efficiency but also highlighting pressure on operations and demand. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and analyst positioning may limit upside. Wells Fargo’s target remains below the recent trading level, and its equal-weight rating suggests the earnings beat may already be reflected in the stock price.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc is a global provider of life science research and clinical diagnostic products. The company operates through two primary business segments: Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. Within the Life Science segment, Bio-Rad offers instruments, reagents and consumables for protein analysis, cell biology, gene expression and other molecular biology applications. The Clinical Diagnostics segment supplies quality control products, blood-typing reagents and instruments, and molecular diagnostic assays used in blood screening, infectious disease testing and routine clinical laboratories.

Founded in 1952 by David and Alice Schwartz and headquartered in Hercules, California, Bio-Rad has grown its footprint across the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and other regions.

Further Reading

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