Royal Bank Of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Stock

TFI International (NYSE:TFII - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $158.00 to $171.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.70% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on TFI International from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TFI International from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $164.07.

Get TFI International alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Analysis on TFI International

TFI International Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of TFII traded up $5.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $151.73. The company's stock had a trading volume of 290,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,410. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.64. TFI International has a 1-year low of $80.63 and a 1-year high of $167.69.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.26. TFI International had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.23 billion. TFI International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TFI International will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in TFI International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 24,172 shares of the company's stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of TFI International by 47.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 408 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of TFI International by 6.5% in the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 16,527 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 9.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,980 shares of the company's stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting TFI International

Here are the key news stories impacting TFI International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue exceeded expectations. TFI reported adjusted earnings of $1.85 per share, up from $1.34 a year earlier and above the $1.59 consensus estimate. Revenue reached $2.29 billion, also topping the $2.23 billion analyst forecast. Net income rose to $136.2 million from $98.2 million. TFI International Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

TFI reported adjusted earnings of $1.85 per share, up from $1.34 a year earlier and above the $1.59 consensus estimate. Revenue reached $2.29 billion, also topping the $2.23 billion analyst forecast. Net income rose to $136.2 million from $98.2 million. Positive Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance was above consensus. TFI projected Q3 2026 EPS of $1.70 to $1.80, compared with the $1.60 analyst consensus, signaling continued earnings momentum. TFI International Announces 2026 Second Quarter Results

TFI projected Q3 2026 EPS of $1.70 to $1.80, compared with the $1.60 analyst consensus, signaling continued earnings momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Segment results were mixed. Early commentary indicated that the truckload business performed strongly, while less-than-truckload operations did not keep pace, creating uncertainty about the consistency of growth across TFI’s portfolio. TFI First Look: Truckload Shines, LTL Does Not Keep Up

Early commentary indicated that the truckload business performed strongly, while less-than-truckload operations did not keep pace, creating uncertainty about the consistency of growth across TFI’s portfolio. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and profit-taking may have pressured the shares. TFI’s stock had been trading near its 52-week high, while GuruFocus estimated fair value at $131.72 versus a reported market price of $145.87. That valuation gap may have encouraged investors to lock in gains even after the earnings beat. A Look at TFI International After a Decline

About TFI International

TFI International Inc NYSE: TFII is a leading North American transport and logistics company headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. The company operates through a network of subsidiaries that provide truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), specialized freight, package and courier, and logistics services. By integrating these operations, TFI delivers comprehensive end-to-end solutions, including long-haul and regional transportation, expedited delivery, warehousing, and cross-border freight movement.

Originally founded in 1957 as a regional trucking outfit in Cabano, Quebec, TFI International has expanded significantly through a disciplined acquisition strategy.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TFI International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TFI International wasn't on the list.

While TFI International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here