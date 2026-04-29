Royal Bank Of Canada Increases AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target to $188.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $180.00 to $188.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "sector perform" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.62% from the company's previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $203.00 target price (down from $208.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $197.20.

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AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $1.51 on Wednesday, hitting $185.01. The company had a trading volume of 727,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,474. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.75. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $160.10 and a 52 week high of $213.34.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $770.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.80 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.720-2.820 EPS. Research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18,031.0% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 11,785,150 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $213,677,000 after purchasing an additional 11,720,150 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,394,635,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 15,065.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,801,071 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $326,552,000 after buying an additional 1,789,195 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,355,838 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $455,077,000 after buying an additional 1,017,286 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,159,950 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $935,551,000 after acquiring an additional 944,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company's stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc NYSE: AVB is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, redevelops and manages multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on professionally managed apartment communities, offering a range of rental housing options and related resident services. As a REIT, AvalonBay's core activities center on the acquisition and development of apartment assets and the ongoing operations and leasing of those communities.

AvalonBay's operating activities include ground-up development, strategic redevelopment of existing properties, property and asset management, and on-site leasing and resident services.

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