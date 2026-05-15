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Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for NIQ Global Intelligence (NYSE:NIQ) Stock Price

Written by MarketBeat
May 15, 2026
NIQ Global Intelligence logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Royal Bank of Canada cut its price target on NIQ Global Intelligence from $20 to $13, though it kept an outperform rating. The new target still implies upside from the current share price.
  • Several other analysts also lowered their targets on NIQ, with Wells Fargo, Baird, and Needham all trimming estimates, while the overall consensus remains a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.35.
  • NIQ recently beat quarterly expectations, posting $0.15 EPS versus $0.10 expected and revenue of $1.07 billion versus $1.05 billion expected, and it raised FY 2026 EPS guidance to $0.95-$0.99.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of NIQ Global Intelligence.

NIQ Global Intelligence (NYSE:NIQ - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $20.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price indicates a potential upside of 57.10% from the company's current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NIQ Global Intelligence from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of NIQ Global Intelligence from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on NIQ Global Intelligence from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on NIQ Global Intelligence from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut NIQ Global Intelligence from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIQ Global Intelligence presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $19.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NIQ Global Intelligence

NIQ Global Intelligence Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NIQ traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.28. 293,348 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,610. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 45.94. NIQ Global Intelligence has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $20.39. The company's 50 day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.45.

NIQ Global Intelligence (NYSE:NIQ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. NIQ Global Intelligence has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.950-0.990 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.190-0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NIQ Global Intelligence will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIQ Global Intelligence

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIQ. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIQ Global Intelligence in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIQ Global Intelligence in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of NIQ Global Intelligence in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,280,000. LB Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIQ Global Intelligence during the 3rd quarter worth $3,057,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in NIQ Global Intelligence in the third quarter valued at about $55,000.

NIQ Global Intelligence News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NIQ Global Intelligence this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: NIQ reported Q1 EPS of $0.15 versus $0.10 expected and revenue of $1.07 billion versus $1.05 billion expected, with revenue up 11.1% year over year. View conference call and release
  • Positive Sentiment: The company lifted FY 2026 EPS guidance to $0.95-$0.99 from the prior outlook, above the Street estimate of $0.93, signaling confidence in profitability. Article link
  • Positive Sentiment: Needham & Company lowered its price target to $12 from $21, but kept a buy rating, still implying meaningful upside from current levels. Article link
  • Neutral Sentiment: NIQ also projected Q2 EPS of $0.19-$0.21, roughly in line with consensus, suggesting near-term results may remain steady. Article link
  • Neutral Sentiment: Commentary around AI products versus weakening consumer packaged goods demand highlights a mixed operating backdrop, but no major new negative surprise was reported. Article link

About NIQ Global Intelligence

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes, and seeks to maintain a portfolio with an intermediate effective duration of between 3 and 10 years, including the effects of leverage.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for NIQ Global Intelligence (NYSE:NIQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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