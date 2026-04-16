Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Stock Price

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.32% from the company's current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.75 to C$11.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$11.06.

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Doman Building Materials Group Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of TSE DBM traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$9.81. 29,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,759. The stock has a market capitalization of C$860.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.89. The company's 50 day moving average price is C$9.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.50. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of C$6.68 and a 12 month high of C$10.60.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$644.23 million for the quarter. Doman Building Materials Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 2.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.8051471 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd is a wholesale distributor of building materials and home renovation products. The company services the new home construction, home renovation and industrial markets by supplying the retail and wholesale lumber and building materials industry, hardware stores, industrial and furniture manufacturers and similar concerns. Its operations also include timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, and agricultural post-peeling and pressure treating through CanWel Fibre Corp.

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