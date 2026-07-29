Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Stock Price

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $159.00 to $164.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.90% from the company's previous close.

XYL has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Xylem from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Xylem from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Xylem from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Xylem from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $153.85.

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Xylem Price Performance

Shares of XYL stock traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.48. The stock had a trading volume of 224,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,726. The company has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Xylem has a 12-month low of $105.29 and a 12-month high of $154.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.45.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other Xylem news, Director Jerome A. Peribere purchased 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.61 per share, for a total transaction of $141,098.10. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 27,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,172,841.49. This represents a 4.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total transaction of $501,436.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $423,443.30. This represents a 54.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xylem

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Xylem during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company's stock.

More Xylem News

Here are the key news stories impacting Xylem this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raised profit outlook: Xylem lifted its 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $5.55-$5.70 from $5.35-$5.60, above the roughly $5.53 analyst consensus. Revenue guidance remained approximately $9.2 billion, although some coverage characterized it as lower than previously expected. Reuters article

Xylem lifted its 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $5.55-$5.70 from $5.35-$5.60, above the roughly $5.53 analyst consensus. Revenue guidance remained approximately $9.2 billion, although some coverage characterized it as lower than previously expected. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings beat: Second-quarter adjusted EPS was $1.46, exceeding the $1.34 consensus and rising from $1.26 a year earlier. Revenue reached $2.34 billion, broadly in line with expectations and up about 1.5% year over year. Xylem second-quarter results

Second-quarter adjusted EPS was $1.46, exceeding the $1.34 consensus and rising from $1.26 a year earlier. Revenue reached $2.34 billion, broadly in line with expectations and up about 1.5% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Orders and margins strengthened: Second-quarter orders jumped 42% reported, or 41% organically, while adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 150 basis points to 23.3%. Cost savings, pricing and favorable mix supported the improvement. Zacks earnings article

Second-quarter orders jumped 42% reported, or 41% organically, while adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 150 basis points to 23.3%. Cost savings, pricing and favorable mix supported the improvement. Positive Sentiment: AI infrastructure demand: Management said data-center and AI investment is increasing water-related spending across semiconductors, power generation, mining, food and beverage, and life sciences, offsetting weakness in utility markets. Yahoo Finance article

Management said data-center and AI investment is increasing water-related spending across semiconductors, power generation, mining, food and beverage, and life sciences, offsetting weakness in utility markets. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Robert W. Baird raised its price target to $165 from $163 and upgraded its stance to “Outperform,” implying substantial upside from the referenced price. William Blair also reaffirmed a Buy rating based on water-infrastructure and data-center demand. Ticker Report article

Robert W. Baird raised its price target to $165 from $163 and upgraded its stance to “Outperform,” implying substantial upside from the referenced price. William Blair also reaffirmed a Buy rating based on water-infrastructure and data-center demand. Neutral Sentiment: At approximately 31 times earnings, XYL’s valuation leaves the stock dependent on continued earnings growth and successful conversion of its strong order pipeline.

At approximately 31 times earnings, XYL’s valuation leaves the stock dependent on continued earnings growth and successful conversion of its strong order pipeline. Negative Sentiment: Utility-market weakness and the softer sales outlook could limit near-term revenue growth, despite the improved profit forecast.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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