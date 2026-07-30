Royal Bank Of Canada Lowers Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $469.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $579.00 to $469.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "sector perform" rating on the construction company's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target points to a potential upside of 12.55% from the company's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $600.00 to $597.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lennox International from $480.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Lennox International from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $546.55.

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Lennox International Trading Down 3.1%

NYSE LII traded down $13.31 on Thursday, hitting $416.71. The company's stock had a trading volume of 542,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,475. The company's 50-day moving average is $530.72 and its 200 day moving average is $516.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.16. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $411.40 and a 1-year high of $621.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $7.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.05. Lennox International had a return on equity of 73.27% and a net margin of 14.89%.The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.82 EPS. Lennox International's revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Lennox International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.000-24.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lennox International will post 24.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 971 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.80, for a total transaction of $529,000.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,832. This represents a 47.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Lennox International by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,700 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Lennox International by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 867 shares of the construction company's stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lennox International by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 907 shares of the construction company's stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Lennox International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lennox International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lennox reported second-quarter adjusted/GAAP diluted EPS of $7.72 , slightly above analysts’ estimates of approximately $7.63-$7.67. Revenue rose 3% year over year to about $1.5 billion , while operating income increased 2% to $355 million. Lennox Reports 2026 Second Quarter Results

Lennox reported second-quarter adjusted/GAAP diluted EPS of , slightly above analysts’ estimates of approximately $7.63-$7.67. Revenue rose 3% year over year to about , while operating income increased 2% to $355 million. Positive Sentiment: Commercial-related operations provided support, with gains helping offset weakness in residential heating and cooling. Pricing actions and tariff refunds also partially mitigated cost and volume pressures. Lennox International Balances Strength With HCS Weakness

Commercial-related operations provided support, with gains helping offset weakness in residential heating and cooling. Pricing actions and tariff refunds also partially mitigated cost and volume pressures. Neutral Sentiment: The company maintained full-year revenue guidance near $5.6 billion , suggesting sales expectations have not materially changed despite the uneven quarterly performance.

The company maintained full-year revenue guidance near , suggesting sales expectations have not materially changed despite the uneven quarterly performance. Negative Sentiment: Lennox cut fiscal 2026 EPS guidance to $23.00-$24.00 from $23.50-$25.00, below the roughly $24.43 analyst consensus. The lower outlook was the primary catalyst for investor concern. Lennox International Falls After Cutting 2026 EPS Outlook

Lennox cut fiscal 2026 EPS guidance to from $23.50-$25.00, below the roughly $24.43 analyst consensus. The lower outlook was the primary catalyst for investor concern. Negative Sentiment: Home Comfort Solutions revenue declined 7% as challenging residential conditions and weak new construction reduced volumes. Segment margin fell 130 basis points because of lower volume, distribution costs, inflation and factory under-absorption, overshadowing commercial strength. Lennox Reports Sales Below Estimates

Home Comfort Solutions revenue declined 7% as challenging residential conditions and weak new construction reduced volumes. Segment margin fell 130 basis points because of lower volume, distribution costs, inflation and factory under-absorption, overshadowing commercial strength. Negative Sentiment: The broader HVAC industry is selling off amid earnings-related margin pressure and investor doubts about data-center-driven demand, adding sector-wide pressure to LII. HVAC Stocks Sink as Earnings and Margin Pressure Trigger Selloff

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc is a global manufacturer of climate control products and services, principally serving residential and commercial heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) markets. The company designs, engineers and produces a range of products including furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, air handlers, packaged rooftop units and related controls and indoor air quality equipment. Lennox also supplies aftermarket parts and accessories and supports its product lines with technical service, training and warranty programs for dealer and distribution partners.

Originally founded in 1895 by Dave Lennox, the company has grown from its early roots into a multinational business with operations concentrated in North America and a presence in other international markets.

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