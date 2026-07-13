Royal Bank Of Canada Raises Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target to $287.00

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $265.00 to $287.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target indicates a potential upside of 11.74% from the company's previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $259.09.

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Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $256.84. 755,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,372,100. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $618.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $154.80 and a 12-month high of $269.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $237.07 and a 200 day moving average of $233.23.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at $27,560,551.20. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Johnson & Johnson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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