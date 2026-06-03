Royal Bank Of Canada Raises Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $330.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $255.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the network technology company's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price points to a potential upside of 11.04% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on PANW. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a "neutral" rating to a "reduce" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a "sector outperform" rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $283.02.

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Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of PANW opened at $297.18 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $195.20 and its 200 day moving average is $184.31. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $139.57 and a 12-month high of $302.95. The company has a market capitalization of $242.50 billion, a PE ratio of 164.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James J. Goetz sold 22,684 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $3,729,476.44. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 52,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,631,525. This represents a 30.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.32, for a total value of $272,459.04. Following the sale, the director owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,466,400. This represents a 7.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,760 shares of company stock valued at $21,660,063. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Nebraska Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $534,000. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Financial Solutions Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Palo Alto Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Palo Alto Networks delivered a solid earnings beat, reporting EPS of $0.85 versus $0.79 expected on revenue of $3.0 billion versus $2.94 billion expected, with sales up 31.1% year over year. Article Title

Palo Alto Networks delivered a solid earnings beat, reporting EPS of $0.85 versus $0.79 expected on revenue of $3.0 billion versus $2.94 billion expected, with sales up 31.1% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Management lifted FY2026 and Q4 guidance above Wall Street forecasts, signaling stronger demand and better profitability ahead. Article Title

Management lifted FY2026 and Q4 guidance above Wall Street forecasts, signaling stronger demand and better profitability ahead. Positive Sentiment: CEO Nikesh Arora said AI-related security concerns are driving more customer meetings and broader enterprise interest in Palo Alto’s platform, which supports the bull case for long-term growth. Article Title

CEO Nikesh Arora said AI-related security concerns are driving more customer meetings and broader enterprise interest in Palo Alto’s platform, which supports the bull case for long-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive after the results, with multiple firms raising price targets, including Needham, DA Davidson, Benchmark, BMO Capital, BTIG, Stephens, Loop Capital, and JPMorgan, reflecting improved confidence in PANW’s outlook. Article Title

Analysts turned more constructive after the results, with multiple firms raising price targets, including Needham, DA Davidson, Benchmark, BMO Capital, BTIG, Stephens, Loop Capital, and JPMorgan, reflecting improved confidence in PANW’s outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Loop Capital raised its price target to $290 but kept a “hold” rating, which suggests some upside has already been priced in after the stock’s sharp rally. Article Title

Loop Capital raised its price target to $290 but kept a “hold” rating, which suggests some upside has already been priced in after the stock’s sharp rally. Negative Sentiment: A small insider sale by the chief accounting officer may add a bit of headline pressure, though it is modest relative to the company’s recent strength. Article Title

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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