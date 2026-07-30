Royal Bank Of Canada Raises Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target to $80.00

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "sector perform" rating on the bank's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.67% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PB. Citigroup lifted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $77.55.

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Prosperity Bancshares Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:PB traded up $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $75.00. 370,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.63. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $61.06 and a 1-year high of $77.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company's 50 day moving average is $71.42 and its 200-day moving average is $70.24.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $391.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Prosperity Bancshares's revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Prosperity Bancshares

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $42,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 40,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,858,768. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,100 shares of company stock worth $854,426. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 5,701 shares of the bank's stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the bank's stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 34.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 719 shares of the bank's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.2% in the first quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the bank's stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,655 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More Prosperity Bancshares News

Here are the key news stories impacting Prosperity Bancshares this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings exceeded expectations. Prosperity reported diluted EPS of $1.67, or $1.62 excluding non-recurring items, compared with the $1.51 consensus estimate. Revenue reached approximately $391.3 million versus expectations of $380.7 million, while net income rose to $168.6 million from $135.2 million a year earlier. Prosperity Bancshares Second Quarter 2026 Earnings

Prosperity reported diluted EPS of $1.67, or $1.62 excluding non-recurring items, compared with the $1.51 consensus estimate. Revenue reached approximately $391.3 million versus expectations of $380.7 million, while net income rose to $168.6 million from $135.2 million a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Profitability and operating metrics improved. Net interest margin expanded 29 basis points year over year to 3.47%, and revenue increased 25.9%. Nonperforming assets remained low at 0.34% of average interest-earning assets, supporting confidence in credit quality. Prosperity Bancshares Q2 Net Income Report

Net interest margin expanded 29 basis points year over year to 3.47%, and revenue increased 25.9%. Nonperforming assets remained low at 0.34% of average interest-earning assets, supporting confidence in credit quality. Positive Sentiment: Merger synergies and shareholder returns provide additional support. Prosperity completed its Stellar Bancorp merger on July 1, adding roughly $10.4 billion in assets, $7.5 billion in loans and $8.7 billion in deposits. The bank also declared a $0.60 quarterly dividend and repurchased about 1.0 million shares during the first half of 2026.

Prosperity completed its Stellar Bancorp merger on July 1, adding roughly $10.4 billion in assets, $7.5 billion in loans and $8.7 billion in deposits. The bank also declared a $0.60 quarterly dividend and repurchased about 1.0 million shares during the first half of 2026. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains cautious. Prosperity Bancshares currently carries an average analyst recommendation of “Hold,” suggesting that the strong results may be balanced against integration risks, valuation and the uncertain interest-rate outlook. Prosperity Bancshares Analyst Recommendation

Prosperity Bancshares currently carries an average analyst recommendation of “Hold,” suggesting that the strong results may be balanced against integration risks, valuation and the uncertain interest-rate outlook. Negative Sentiment: Director selling may weigh slightly on sentiment. Director Ned S. Holmes sold a combined 1,100 shares for approximately $81,700, reducing his holdings by less than 2% across the reported transactions. The sales are relatively small, but broader recent insider activity has been dominated by selling rather than buying.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company for Prosperity Bank, offering a broad range of commercial and consumer banking services across Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana. Through its network of branches and digital platforms, the company provides deposit products, business and real estate lending, treasury management, mortgage origination and servicing, as well as wealth management and trust services.

Originally chartered in 1911 as First National Bank in McKinney, Texas, the organization rebranded to Prosperity Bank in 2009 following a series of strategic acquisitions aimed at deepening its regional presence.

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