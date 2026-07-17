Royal Bank Of Canada Reaffirms "Outperform" Rating for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $130.00 target price on the healthcare product maker's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target indicates a potential upside of 31.57% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ABT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $109.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $158.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $117.74.

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Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT opened at $98.81 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $89.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.18. The stock has a market cap of $172.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $81.97 and a 1-year high of $137.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 13.90%.Abbott Laboratories's revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.380-1.46 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau acquired 2,200 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,300. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks acquired 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $926,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,751,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $625,489,692.95. This represents a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Abbott Laboratories

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Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

Further Reading

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