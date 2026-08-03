Royal Bank Of Canada Reaffirms "Outperform" Rating for ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC)

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating reiterated by Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 315 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.80% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CTEC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 315 price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 375 target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 300 price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 250 to GBX 230 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 340 target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 306.

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ConvaTec Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:CTEC opened at GBX 228.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.96, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business's 50 day moving average price is GBX 210.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 221.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.76. ConvaTec Group has a 1 year low of GBX 193 and a 1 year high of GBX 259.30.

Insider Activity at ConvaTec Group

In other ConvaTec Group news, insider Jonny Mason purchased 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 201 per share, with a total value of £100,500. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns. It also provides ostomy care solutions, including devices, accessories, and services for people with a stoma resulting from colorectal cancer, inflammatory bowel disease, and bladder cancer.

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