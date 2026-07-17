Royal Bank Of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note issued on Friday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 95 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target indicates a potential upside of 38.76% from the stock's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 112 price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Crest Nicholson to a "hold" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 228 to GBX 79 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a GBX 125 price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 160 to GBX 80 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 160 to GBX 86 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 109.57.

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Crest Nicholson Price Performance

CRST opened at GBX 68.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £175.78 million, a P/E ratio of 76.07, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 70.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 105.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. Crest Nicholson has a 12-month low of GBX 59.60 and a 12-month high of GBX 192.10.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported GBX (10.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Crest Nicholson had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Crest Nicholson will post 9.0980939 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

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