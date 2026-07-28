Royal Bank Of Canada Reiterates "$85.00" Price Target for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR - Get Free Report) TSE: QSR has been given a $85.00 target price by Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the restaurant operator's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.50% from the stock's current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on QSR. Guggenheim upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Scotia boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. CL King set a $81.00 price objective on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.86.

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Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of QSR traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.89. 1,416,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,324,226. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.33. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $61.33 and a 52 week high of $81.96. The company has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.50.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR - Get Free Report) TSE: QSR last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 32.80%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 8,252,862 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $529,337,000 after buying an additional 4,203,300 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Paramount Investment LTD. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,033,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,709,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,525,570 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $2,969,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 9,477.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,997,344 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $198,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company's stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc NYSE: QSR is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company's principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International's business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI's restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

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