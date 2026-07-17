Royal Bank Of Canada Reiterates "Outperform" Rating for Experian (LON:EXPN)

Experian (LON:EXPN - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank Of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 4,000 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.88% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EXPN. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 4,600 target price on shares of Experian in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 4,400 price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 3,700 price objective on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Experian from GBX 4,550 to GBX 4,000 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 4,087.33.

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Experian Stock Up 2.3%

EXPN stock opened at GBX 2,742 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,600.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,732.90. The company has a market capitalization of £24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Experian has a 12 month low of GBX 2,203 and a 12 month high of GBX 4,101.

Experian declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 1st that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lloyd Pitchford sold 39,462 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,621, for a total transaction of £1,034,299.02. Also, insider Eduardo Vassimon bought 5,650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,673 per share, for a total transaction of £151,024.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 87,031 shares of company stock worth $230,517,957. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Experian Company Profile

Experian is a global data and technology company, powering opportunities for people and businesses around the world. We help to redefine lending practices, uncover and prevent fraud, simplify healthcare, deliver digital marketing solutions, and gain deeper insights into the automotive market, all using our unique combination of data, analytics and platforms. We also assist millions of people to realise their financial goals and help them to save time and money. We operate across a range of markets, from financial services to healthcare, automotive, agrifinance, insurance, and many more industry segments. We invest in talented people and new advanced technologies to unlock the power of data and to innovate.

Further Reading

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