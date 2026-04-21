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Royal Bank of Canada to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.64 (TSE:RY)

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Royal Bank of Canada logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Royal Bank of Canada announced a quarterly dividend of $1.64 per share, with an ex-dividend date of April 23 and a record date of May 22, implying an annualized yield of about 2.7%.
  • The stock opened at C$245.85 (near its 52-week high of C$245.88) and the bank has a market cap of C$342.08 billion and a P/E of 16.89; last quarter it reported C$4.08 EPS on C$17.96 billion revenue, with a 15.37% ROE and 20.88% net margin.
  • Analysts project roughly C$12.35 in earnings per share for the current year, and the bank serves over 19 million clients as Canada’s largest bank by market capitalization.
  • Interested in Royal Bank of Canada? Here are five stocks we like better.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY - Get Free Report) NYSE: RY announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 23rd, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.64 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of TSE RY opened at C$245.85 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average is C$229.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$223.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$342.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.07. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$158.52 and a 1 year high of C$245.88.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY - Get Free Report) NYSE: RY last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported C$4.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$17.96 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 20.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.3454675 earnings per share for the current year.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 101,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S.

See Also

Dividend History for Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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