Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Given New $297.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Truist Financial from $318.00 to $297.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Truist Financial's target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.93% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RCL. Mizuho set a $380.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $376.00 to $341.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $275.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $321.00 to $309.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $345.63.

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Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 2.7%

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $260.69 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $232.10 and a twelve month high of $366.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $270.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.87. The company has a market capitalization of $69.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The company's revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 17.28 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 356,026 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.39, for a total value of $113,355,118.14. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,681,386 shares in the company, valued at $5,311,186,488.54. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,135,858 shares of company stock valued at $358,605,301. 6.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company's stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 20,918 shares of the company's stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,762,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company's stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company's stock.

Key Royal Caribbean Cruises News

Here are the key news stories impacting Royal Caribbean Cruises this week:

Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from “hold” to “strong sell,” a bearish signal that may weigh on investor sentiment. Zacks downgrade report

Zacks Research downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from “hold” to “strong sell,” a bearish signal that may weigh on investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: The firm also lowered earnings estimates for Q3 2026, Q4 2026, FY2026, and Q1 2027, suggesting expectations for slightly softer results ahead. Zacks estimate revisions

The firm also lowered earnings estimates for Q3 2026, Q4 2026, FY2026, and Q1 2027, suggesting expectations for slightly softer results ahead. Negative Sentiment: Royal Caribbean is also facing a potential setback in Mexico, after authorities rejected its “Perfect Day” water park proposal, forcing the company to reassess related investment plans. Mexico rejects Royal Caribbean's Perfect Day water park

Royal Caribbean is also facing a potential setback in Mexico, after authorities rejected its “Perfect Day” water park proposal, forcing the company to reassess related investment plans. Neutral Sentiment: Investor attention remains elevated, with RCL among the most searched cruise stocks and compared with peers in recent market commentary, but this is not a direct fundamental catalyst. Investors heavily search Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

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