Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD - Get Free Report) TSE: RGL has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $280.30.

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Several brokerages have commented on RGLD. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Royal Gold from $318.00 to $311.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded Royal Gold from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Royal Gold from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Royal Gold from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RGLD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.74, for a total transaction of $243,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,646.68. The trade was a 9.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Gold

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Royal Gold by 88.6% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $191.93 on Thursday. Royal Gold has a 1 year low of $150.75 and a 1 year high of $306.25. The firm's 50 day moving average is $217.66 and its 200-day moving average is $245.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Gold's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a leading precious metals streaming and royalty company. Through its business model, Royal Gold provides upfront financing to mining operators in exchange for the right to purchase a percentage of future metal production at predetermined prices. This structure allows the company to participate in production upside while minimizing exposure to the operating and capital-intensive aspects of mine ownership.

The company's portfolio encompasses interests in over 200 streams and royalties on projects across North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Australia.

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