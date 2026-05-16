Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX) Given Consensus Rating of "Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Buy" from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.7143.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, February 12th.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on RPRX

Royalty Pharma Trading Down 1.0%

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $52.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Royalty Pharma has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $53.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.40. The business's fifty day moving average is $48.31 and its 200 day moving average is $43.35.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.69 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 33.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royalty Pharma will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Royalty Pharma's dividend payout ratio is 63.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royalty Pharma

In related news, Director Gregory Norden sold 3,045 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $161,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 191,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,165,559. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 34,791 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $1,731,895.98. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 155,893 shares of company stock worth $7,512,360 in the last three months. 18.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 868.1% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 173.4% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.35% of the company's stock.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc is a specialty finance company that acquires biopharmaceutical royalty interests and provides non-dilutive financing to drug developers and rights holders. The firm purchases future royalty streams, milestone-contingent payments and other revenue rights linked to approved and late-stage pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. By paying upfront consideration for these rights, Royalty Pharma seeks to generate long-term cash flows tied to the commercial performance of a diversified portfolio of medicines.

The company's transaction structures include outright royalty purchases, structured financings and milestone arrangements tailored to the needs of innovator companies, academic institutions and investors.

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