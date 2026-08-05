Royalty Pharma Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Royalty Pharma NASDAQ: RPRX raised its 2026 outlook for the second consecutive quarter after reporting higher second-quarter royalty receipts, continued capital deployment and progress across its development-stage pipeline.

Chief Executive Officer Pablo Legorreta said the company delivered 6% growth in portfolio receipts, its reported top-line measure, and 14% growth in total receipts during the quarter. Portfolio receipts reached $773 million, slightly ahead of management’s expectations, while portfolio cash flow totaled $736 million.

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“We delivered 6% growth in portfolio receipts, our top line, and 14% growth in total receipts, which are our recurring cash flows,” Legorreta said. He added that the company has now recorded 25 consecutive quarters as a public company with double-digit growth on average.

Guidance Raised Again

Chief Financial Officer Terry Coyne said Royalty Pharma now expects 2026 portfolio receipts of $3.4 billion to $3.5 billion, compared with prior guidance of $3.325 billion to $3.45 billion. The outlook assumes royalty-receipt growth of approximately 7% to 10%, up from the prior 4% to 8% range.

The outlook incorporates the loss of exclusivity for PROMACTA, the launch of a Tysabri biosimilar in the U.S. and potential effects from the Inflation Reduction Act, according to Coyne. It also assumes milestones and other contractual receipts decline to about $60 million in 2026 from $128 million in 2025.

Management maintained guidance for operating and professional costs at 5.5% to 6.5% of portfolio receipts and expects interest paid of about $350 million to $360 million for the full year. Coyne said second-half operating costs are expected to be higher than first-half levels because of cash-payment seasonality.

Royalty receipts grew 14% in the quarter, driven by Tremfya, Voranigo, IMDELLTRA and Evrysdi. The company said this growth offset headwinds from Promacta and IMBRUVICA. Portfolio-receipt growth was lower than royalty-receipt growth because the prior-year period included a one-time payment in milestones and other contractual receipts.

Cliramitug Deal Adds TTR Exposure

Royalty Pharma announced it acquired a portion of Neurimmune’s royalty interest in AstraZeneca’s cliramitug for up to $425 million. The arrangement includes a $125 million upfront payment, another $125 million payment due in the first quarter of 2027, and up to $175 million tied to clinical and regulatory milestones.

In exchange, Royalty Pharma will receive a 3.75% royalty on worldwide net sales of cliramitug, an investigational therapy for transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM. Marshall Urist, executive vice president and head of research and investments, said cliramitug is designed to remove amyloid deposits already accumulated in the heart, distinguishing it from approved products intended to slow further accumulation.

A Phase III outcomes study in roughly 1,200 patients is fully enrolled, with results expected in 2028. AstraZeneca has projected peak annual sales of $3 billion to $5 billion for cliramitug. Based on that estimate, Royalty Pharma expects potential peak annual royalty payments of approximately $110 million to $190 million and an internal rate of return in the teens, Urist said.

The transaction is Royalty Pharma’s second investment in TTR amyloidosis following its 2025 investment in AMVUTTRA. Urist said the company sees a substantial untreated patient population in ATTR-CM, noting that about 80% of patients remain untreated.

Pipeline and Capital Allocation

Chairman of Partnering and Investments Chris Hite said Royalty Pharma’s development-stage pipeline has expanded to 19 potential therapies, from three at the time of its June 2020 initial public offering. The company estimates peak potential royalties from its late-stage pipeline now total approximately $2 billion.

The company cited expected or ongoing milestones across several programs, including:

Results in 2026 from Novartis’ pelacarsen outcomes trial.

Phase III data in 2026 for Biogen’s litifilimab in systemic lupus.

Expected 2027 Phase III results for daraxonrasib in lung cancer and litifilimab in cutaneous lupus.

Potential pivotal data in 2027 for Sanofi’s frexalimab in multiple sclerosis and Johnson & Johnson’s seltorexant in major depressive disorder.

Hite said about 84% of the company’s approximately $22 billion in invested capital is tied to products that were approved at the time of investment or development-stage programs that subsequently received approval. Development-stage therapies account for 12% of invested capital, although about one-third of that capital is in programs that have already produced positive pivotal results.

Royalty Pharma deployed $877 million on royalty deals in the first half, while Legorreta said announced royalty acquisitions totaled $1.7 billion year to date. The company returned approximately $367 million to shareholders during the first half, including around $100 million in share repurchases.

Balance Sheet and Market Expansion

At the end of June, Royalty Pharma had $812 million in cash and equivalents, $9.2 billion of investment-grade debt and an undrawn $1.8 billion revolving credit facility. Total debt-to-adjusted EBITDA was 2.8 times, or 2.6 times on a net basis. Coyne said the company is now rated BBB by all three major credit rating agencies following an S&P upgrade in June.

Management also discussed its efforts to build a presence in China. Legorreta said the company is taking a patient approach but views the market as potentially large and attractive, particularly as Chinese biopharma companies seek Western partners for clinical development and commercialization. The company said it is monitoring proposed U.S. policy measures but believes existing out-licensing activity has already created a substantial royalty opportunity.

About Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Royalty Pharma plc is a specialty finance company that acquires biopharmaceutical royalty interests and provides non-dilutive financing to drug developers and rights holders. The firm purchases future royalty streams, milestone-contingent payments and other revenue rights linked to approved and late-stage pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. By paying upfront consideration for these rights, Royalty Pharma seeks to generate long-term cash flows tied to the commercial performance of a diversified portfolio of medicines.

The company's transaction structures include outright royalty purchases, structured financings and milestone arrangements tailored to the needs of innovator companies, academic institutions and investors.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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