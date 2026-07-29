RS Group plc (LON:RS1) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of RS Group plc (LON:RS1 - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 696.25.

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Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RS Group to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 700 to GBX 775 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a GBX 620 price target on shares of RS Group in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 600 price target on shares of RS Group in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 675 price objective on shares of RS Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 700 price objective on shares of RS Group in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RS1

RS Group Price Performance

LON:RS1 opened at GBX 699 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.05. RS Group has a 52 week low of GBX 536.90 and a 52 week high of GBX 821.71. The stock's 50-day moving average price is GBX 643.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 636.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85.

RS Group (LON:RS1 - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX 38.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of GBX 288.11 billion during the quarter. RS Group had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.62%.

RS Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

RS Group Company Profile

RS Group plc is a high-service global product and service solutions provider for industrial customers, enabling them to operate efficiently and sustainably. We operate in 33 markets, stock over 875,000 industrial and specialist products and list an additional five million relevant for our industrial customers, sourced from over 2,500 suppliers. This extensive range supports our customers across the industrial lifecycle of designing, building, and maintaining equipment and operations. We enhance their experience through a tailored service model, leveraging our efficient physical, digital and process infrastructure sustainably.

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