RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $210.75.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on RTX from $238.00 to $226.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Vertical Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $227.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th.

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Key RTX News

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

RTX Stock Up 2.8%

RTX stock opened at $175.93 on Tuesday. RTX has a 12-month low of $130.90 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $236.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.79.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company's revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RTX will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. RTX's payout ratio is 51.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 12,713 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total transaction of $2,578,577.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,199.67. This trade represents a 43.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 15,124 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total transaction of $3,095,126.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,105.60. This represents a 53.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,592 shares of company stock worth $13,023,502. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas bought a new position in RTX in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Navalign LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in RTX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Further Reading

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