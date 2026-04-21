RTX (NYSE:RTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. RTX updated its FY 2026 guidance to 6.600-6.800 EPS.

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RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock opened at $195.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. RTX has a twelve month low of $112.63 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The company has a market capitalization of $263.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.43.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

RTX News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 12,713 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total value of $2,578,577.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,199.67. The trade was a 43.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 15,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total value of $3,095,126.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,698,105.60. This represents a 53.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,255 shares of company stock valued at $18,151,956. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in shares of RTX by 3,663.6% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 414 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Vertical Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $227.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded RTX from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, DZ Bank cut RTX from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $203.61.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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