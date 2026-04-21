RTX (NYSE:RTX) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.600-6.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $92.0 billion-$93.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $93.4 billion.

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RTX Trading Down 0.3%

RTX opened at $195.92 on Tuesday. RTX has a twelve month low of $112.63 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.43.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.38 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 13.08%. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Analysts predict that RTX will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 target price on RTX in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded RTX from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded RTX from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $203.61.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RTX

Insider Activity

In other RTX news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,136 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $1,637,776.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 27,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,455,632.60. This represents a 23.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 17,527 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total value of $3,490,677.32. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,255 shares of company stock worth $18,151,956. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 3,663.6% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 414 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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