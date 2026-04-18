RTX (NYSE:RTX) Raised to "Strong-Buy" at Wall Street Zen

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Melius Research raised RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on RTX in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on RTX from $238.00 to $226.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $203.61.

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RTX Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of RTX stock opened at $196.50 on Friday. RTX has a 1 year low of $112.63 and a 1 year high of $214.50. The firm has a market cap of $264.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. RTX had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.60%.The firm had revenue of $24.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business's revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RTX will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $1,637,776.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 27,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,455,632.60. This represents a 23.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 17,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total value of $3,490,677.32. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 89,255 shares of company stock worth $18,151,956 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,782 shares of the company's stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in RTX by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company's stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 398.3% in the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the company's stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company's stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in RTX by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the company's stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pratt & Whitney’s GTF Advantage engine received EASA certification for the Airbus A320neo family, clearing the way for production deliveries and entry-into-service in Europe — a commercial aviation win that supports aftermarket and engine-revenue cadence. EASA Certification

Pratt & Whitney’s GTF Advantage engine received EASA certification for the Airbus A320neo family, clearing the way for production deliveries and entry-into-service in Europe — a commercial aviation win that supports aftermarket and engine-revenue cadence. Positive Sentiment: Pratt & Whitney (an RTX business) was announced as the propulsion provider for Northrop Grumman’s YFQ-48A Talon Blue autonomous wingman — a program tie that could drive future engine and sustainment revenue in the collaborative combat aircraft space. Pratt & Whitney Powers YFQ-48A

Pratt & Whitney (an RTX business) was announced as the propulsion provider for Northrop Grumman’s YFQ-48A Talon Blue autonomous wingman — a program tie that could drive future engine and sustainment revenue in the collaborative combat aircraft space. Positive Sentiment: Pratt & Whitney Canada launched new PT6C-67C and PW127XT MRO services in Singapore, expanding regional aftermarket support for helicopters and turboprops — a recurring revenue opportunity that strengthens Asia-Pacific service footprint. MRO Services Singapore

Pratt & Whitney Canada launched new PT6C-67C and PW127XT MRO services in Singapore, expanding regional aftermarket support for helicopters and turboprops — a recurring revenue opportunity that strengthens Asia-Pacific service footprint. Positive Sentiment: Raytheon’s RAIVEN staring sensor completed a first flight test on a UH-60 Black Hawk — a defense-electronics milestone that validates a next‑generation sensor product and supports Raytheon’s growth narrative in sensing and targeting. RAIVEN Flight Test

Raytheon’s RAIVEN staring sensor completed a first flight test on a UH-60 Black Hawk — a defense-electronics milestone that validates a next‑generation sensor product and supports Raytheon’s growth narrative in sensing and targeting. Positive Sentiment: Collins Aerospace won a role to supply key systems for Bell’s MV-75 FLRAA; plus broader reporting of Pentagon interest in mobilizing industrial capacity and new missile awards, both of which point to elevated defense spend that favors RTX’s portfolio and aftermarket. Collins Aerospace Win

Collins Aerospace won a role to supply key systems for Bell’s MV-75 FLRAA; plus broader reporting of Pentagon interest in mobilizing industrial capacity and new missile awards, both of which point to elevated defense spend that favors RTX’s portfolio and aftermarket. Neutral Sentiment: RTX reports Q1 results before markets open on April 21; previews and analyst metric projections are driving positioning — the print will determine whether elevated defense demand from geopolitics and commercial aerospace backlog translate into beatable results. Q1 Preview

RTX reports Q1 results before markets open on April 21; previews and analyst metric projections are driving positioning — the print will determine whether elevated defense demand from geopolitics and commercial aerospace backlog translate into beatable results. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst notes and a valuation check highlight product milestones (RAIVEN test, engine certification) but also show the stock has pulled back modestly in the last 30 days; investors are balancing good news against a still-rich multiple. Valuation Check

Analyst notes and a valuation check highlight product milestones (RAIVEN test, engine certification) but also show the stock has pulled back modestly in the last 30 days; investors are balancing good news against a still-rich multiple. Neutral Sentiment: Several tech/gaming stories reference “RTX” in GPU branding (NVIDIA/GeForce, MSI laptops) — these are unrelated to RTX Corporation but can create headlines that confuse retail flows. MSI/RTX GPU Coverage

Several tech/gaming stories reference “RTX” in GPU branding (NVIDIA/GeForce, MSI laptops) — these are unrelated to RTX Corporation but can create headlines that confuse retail flows. Negative Sentiment: Near-term risk: tough year‑over‑year comps for commercial aerospace revenue and a relatively high P/E leave little room for a weak print; any earnings or guidance shortfall on April 21 could pressure the stock. Analyst Projections

RTX Company Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Further Reading

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